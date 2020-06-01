Dhenkanal: Four minors – two boys and two girls met their watery grave while bathing in a pond Monday. This shocking tragedy occurred at Govindpur village under Sadar police limits in this district Monday.

The deceased have been identified as Truptimayee Dehury (16), Pratibala Dehury (13) Rajesh Dehury (ten) and Nihal Dehury (eight). They were all cousins.

Family sources said the four went to a pond at Barabank Sabar Sahi to have a dip. While bathing, they slipped and got stuck in the mud below and drowned one after the other.

Locals rescued the four and they were rushed them to the Dhenkanal district headquarters hospital (DHH). However, they were declared dead on arrival.

As news broke about the tragedy, a pall of gloom descended on the village.

On being informed about the tragedy, Dhenkanal MLA Sudhir Kumar Samal, sub-collector Saphalya Mandit Pradhan, sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Sriharsh Mishra visited the DHH and met the grieving family members.

Registering cases of unnatural death, Sadar police launched an investigation. Inspector-in-charge (IIC) Sandhyarani Beuria also visited the DHH.

PNN