Berhampur: More than 1.86 lakh candidates appeared for the IISER Aptitude Test (IAT) Sunday for admission to the five-year BS-MS programme for the 2026-27 academic session across seven Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs).

IISER Berhampur conducted the examination for the first time this year.

The three-hour computer-based test was held from 9am to noon at 736 centres across the country under tight security arrangements.

According to officials, over 1.86 lakh candidates had registered for the entrance examination for 2,343 seats in the BS-MS programme offered by IISERs in Berhampur, Bhopal, Kolkata, Mohali, Pune, Thiruvananthapuram and Tirupati.

Several other institutions, including the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, IIT Madras, IIT Guwahati, IIEST Shibpur and IACS Kolkata, will also use IAT scores for admission to select programmes, officials said.

The question paper comprised 60 multiple-choice questions in biology, chemistry, mathematics and physics, with 15 questions in each subject.

“The test concluded smoothly,” said Ashok Kumar Ganguly, director of IISER Berhampur and chairman of the IISER Admission Board (IAB)-2026.

The IAT is organised annually by all IISERs through the IISER Advisory Board and its Joint Admission Committee.

This year, the IISER Admission Board (IAB)-2026 is chaired by Ganguly.

The IISERs are autonomous institutions under the Ministry of Education.

The integrated BS-MS programme is the flagship course of the IISERs and offers multiple exit options and certification pathways. Admission to the programme is conducted through the national-level IAT.