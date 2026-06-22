New Delhi: The annual Ambubachi Mela, one of the largest and most significant religious gatherings in eastern India, is set to commence at the revered Kamakhya Temple Monday, with authorities expecting more than eight lakh devotees, pilgrims, sadhus and tourists from across the country and abroad to participate in the four-day festival.Four-day annual Ambubachi Mela begins Monday at Kamakhya Temple

Celebrated as a symbol of feminine power and fertility, the Ambubachi Mela marks the annual menstrual cycle of Goddess Kamakhya, who is revered as the embodiment of divine feminine creative energy. The festival is regarded as one of the most important events associated with Shakti worship in India and holds special significance among followers of Tantric traditions.

According to temple authorities, the ritual observance will begin with the ‘Pravritti’ ceremony at 9:08:42 p.m.Monday, signifying the onset of the sacred period. Following the commencement of the ritual, the temple doors will remain closed for three days, during which devotees will not be allowed to enter the sanctum.

The temple will reopen on the morning of June 26 with the ‘Nivritti’ ritual after the completion of the customary Nitya Puja, marking the conclusion of the observance. Devotees will then be allowed to offer prayers and seek blessings at the shrine.

Situated atop the Nilachal Hills, the Kamakhya Temple is one of the 51 Shakti Peethas and is considered among the most sacred pilgrimage sites for Hindus. During the three-day period of observance, all religious rituals inside the temple are suspended, symbolising the seclusion observed during the Goddess’s menstruation.

When the temple doors reopen, thousands of devotees are expected to gather to receive the sacred ‘Angodak’ and ‘Angabastra’, which are considered highly auspicious by worshippers.

The Assam government and the Kamakhya Temple management have finalised elaborate preparations for the mela. Special arrangements for security, healthcare, sanitation, accommodation, and food distribution have been put in place to ensure the smooth conduct of the festival and the safety and convenience of pilgrims.

Every year, the Ambubachi Mela transforms Guwahati into a vibrant centre of religious and spiritual activity, drawing lakhs of pilgrims, ascetics and seekers. With preparations now complete, authorities are gearing up for another massive congregation at the historic shrine as devotees gather to celebrate one of the most revered festivals dedicated to the divine feminine.