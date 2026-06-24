Kolkata: Four people died and 17 others were hospitalised after a three-storey under-construction warehouse in the Taratala area of west Kolkata collapsed Wednesday afternoon, trapping several people underneath the rubble, a senior West Bengal health department officer said.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, who visited the disaster site where rescue operations were underway, stated that about 18 others remained trapped under the rubble where coordinated rescue efforts were being made by state and central agencies, including the army.

The collapsed warehouse is a lease-hold property under the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port in the city, an official said.

“So far, 21 people have been rescued; three of whom have perished. The others have been admitted to SSKM Hospital where all efforts are being made to provide them with adequate medical attention,” the CM had said earlier, following which the death toll increased.

Till reports last received, all the rescued people, believed to be workers at the construction site, were admitted to the Trauma Care Centre of the state-run SSKM Hospital, the condition of several of them was stated to be critical.

A multi-disciplinary team of doctors, involving neurologists, orthopaedics and general medicine experts, has been set up to attend to the injured patients who have suffered severe trauma, they added.

“The roof of the warehouse located on the Transport Depot Road near Brace Bridge in the Taratala area collapsed around noon. Some people were working at the site at the time of the incident,” a Kolkata Police officer said.

Massive chunks of iron beams and concrete crumbled during the construction, where several workers were engaged. Eyewitnesses at the site said they heard trapped victims crying for help from beneath the debris.

“Construction activities were taking place on the ground floor while the RCC structure for the first and second floors had been completed. The entire structure came crashing down,” an eyewitness said.

“The Army has already established contact with those who still remain trapped,” Adhikari said, amid estimates that, given the large blocks of concrete that still have to be removed, the rescue operations could continue for a formidable period of time.

According to a fire department official, the roof of the three-storey under-construction warehouse collapsed during casting work. He also alleged that substandard materials were being used.

Personnel of the Kolkata Police, disaster management teams, civil defence, and fire and emergency services personnel were carrying out rescue operations at the site on a war footing.

Army officials also aided rescue operations, while cranes and heavy equipment lifting machinery were deployed at the site to remove the collapsed iron beams.

Gas cutters were being used to cut through the iron and concrete, and rescue workers were trying to reach the trapped victims by means of vertical drilling.

Sniffer dogs and overhead drones were deployed by the NDRF team to detect possible signs of life underneath the debris.

“We are following the cries for help coming from under the debris. At the same time, we are assuring the trapped people that they will be rescued soon,” a Kolkata Police official said.

“Deploying immediately after a distress call from the civil administration, a specialised team of Army rescue personnel, specialist engineers and medical personnel are assisting in rescue efforts,” the army posted on X.

Stating that in coordination with NDRF, SDRF and Kolkata Police, the Indian Army said that its personnel were sparing no effort to find several people believed to be trapped under heavy concrete debris.

Control room numbers — 1070, 8697981070, 033-22143526/22535185 — of the Disaster Management Group were opened at the state secretariat in the wake of the incident.

“Words fail to express my sorrow for the precious lives lost in this tragedy. My deepest condolences go out to their bereaved families. The State Government stands firmly with them in this hour of unimaginable grief and we will extend all possible support to them,” Adhikari said, taking to social media.

Lauding the coordinated rescue operations taking place on war footing, the CM said the Army, NDRF, SDRF, Kolkata Police and KMC are jointly conducting the rescue operations to ensure every trapped worker is brought to safety as quickly as possible and wished quick recovery of the injured.

Some locals alleged that large-scale illegal construction activities had been carried out in the area for some time.

“We will definitely look into the causes of the accident and whether there were any irregularities. But right now, the priority is to rescue as many victims as possible,” Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Indranil Khan said.

Officials of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation present at the site opined that there was prima facie evidence of design and construction flaws that may have led to the collapse.

“It seems that the iron beams weren’t strong enough to hold the weight of the overhead concrete. Also, standing here, I cannot see any braces which are required to support the RCC casting. We will have to check whether the design of the structure was approved by the civic body and, if it was, whether work was being carried out as per the requirements of the approved design,” a structural engineer present at the spot said.

Municipal Affairs Minister Agnimitra Paul, Health Minister Sharadwat Mukherjee and Industry Minister Tapas Roy, along with Kolkata Municipal Commissioner Smita Pandey, were also seen on the ground. Kolkata Police Commissioner Ajay Nand also oversaw rescue operations at the site.