Chhatrapur: Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission (IOC) – UNESCO has recognised four Ganjam villages as ‘Tsunami Ready’ and renewed the certificate of one village at the 2nd World Tsunami Symposium held in Indonesia recently. The villages declared ‘Tsunami Ready’ are: Upulaputti under Chhatrapur block, Kantiagada and Prayagi under Ganjam block and Markandi under Rangeilunda block. The certificate of Venkatraipur has been renewed and was recognised in 2020. A team from National Tsunami Council conducted a survey in these five villages along the Ganjam coast September 22 and 23, 2024 using 12-point index for assessment. Later, the reports of these assessments were recommended to IOC-UNESCO for validation and grant of certification. The awards and certificates were presented at 20th Indian Ocean Tsunami Conclave recently held at the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information (INCOIS), Hyderabad. Ganjam district project officer Debendra Nayak received the certificates on behalf of the villages. Later, Ganjam Collector Dibya Jyoti Parida presented these certificates to the representatives of the respective villages.