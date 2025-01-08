Rourkela: A patient jumped to death from the roof of a medical college and hospital here late Monday night. The deceased was identified as Manoj Dungdung, 39, of Kimjharia village under Kuanrmunda police limits in Sundargarh district. The man with liver ailment had undergone treatment at various hospitals including this medical college. Raghunathpalli police seized the body and handed it over to the family after a post-mortem Tuesday.

Police registered a case (No. 2/25) of unnatural death and launched an investigation. However, no complaints have been filed by the family when reports last came in. Manoj experienced severe chest pain January 2 night following which his family admitted him to Hi-Tech Medical College and Hospital January 3. He was undergoing treatment in the hospital’s medicine ward.

The incident occurred when he reportedly went to the rooftop of the three-storied building late Monday night and jumped from there. Security personnel noticed the incident and informed hospital authorities, who then alerted the police. Hospital CEO Sushanta Kumar Acharya said the patient had been battling a chronic liver condition and admitted for treatment January 3. He suspected that the patient might have been under mental stress, which could have led to the tragic incident.