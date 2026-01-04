Bhubaneswar: The Mancheswar Police arrested four persons in connection with a violent ruckus and extortion attempt at a bar in the Palasuni area of the city, the police informed Saturday.

The incident took place near a bar in Rasulgarh under Mancheswar police limits on the night of January 1, 2026. The accused, as identified by the police, are Purna Chandra Shial (25), Debi Prasad Barik (21), Priyabrat Khatua (22) and Ashutosh Mohanty.

According to police, the four accused, along with two others, entered a bar near Rasulgarh in an inebriated condition and demanded money from the bar staff. When the waiter objected and requested them not to create a disturbance in the presence of customers, the accused went on a rampage, damaging bar accessories. They also allegedly misbehaved with a woman singer performing inside the bar.

Acting on reliable information, police arrested four of the accused, who later confessed to their involvement during interrogation. However, two other accused involved in the incident are absconding.