Paralakhemundi: Four days after a man’s decomposed body was found stuffed in a sack at Sita Sagar under Paralakhemundi police limits in Gajapati district, the cops Tuesday arrested four persons and sent them to court, according to the police.

Addressing a presser here Tuesday, Gajapati Superintendent of Police (SP) Jatindra Kumar Panda said. “Krushnachandra’s body was found in a sack December 27, two days after his murder. We have arrested four persons in this connection and all the accused belong to the same family. The murder took place due to misbehaviour with a lady of the family by the deceased.”

The accused were identified as M Durjyodhan, Arun Lima, T Mahesh and M Malli, he said. Four mobile phones, an auto-rickshaw and a bicycle were seized from their possession. The murder took place at Jangam Sahi at Paralakhemundi December 25. Krushnachandra, a resident of Kampasahi had gone to Jangam Sahi on his bicycle on the fateful day but did not return. His son Santosh lodged a missing complaint at Paralakhemundi police station. The police, after scanning the CCTV footage, learnt that the deceased’s last movement was towards Jangam Sahi around 3pm December 25. Further scanning the CCTV, the cops found a sack being carried in an auto-rickshaw by the accused and upon interrogation the accused confessed to have committed the murder.

Investigations revealed that accused Durjyodhan’s wife was working in a cloth store when she came in contact with Krushnachandra. The deceased was a frequent visitor to Durjyodhan’s house. On the fateful day, Krushnachandra visited Durjyodhan’s house and allegedly misbehaved with his wife. On returning home, Durjyodhan saw his wife crying and confronted Krushnachandra. He attacked the latter leading to his death on the spot.

