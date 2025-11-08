Dhenkanal: At least four people were injured in a major road accident on National Highway 149 near Rangathali under Parjang police limits in Dhenkanal district early Saturday morning, when a truck collided with an OSRTC bus.

According to reports, the injured passengers are residents of Bhubaneswar and were travelling from Cuttack to Rourkela to attend a wedding ceremony, while the truck was headed from Jharsuguda to Angul.

Residents and commuters rushed to the spot immediately after the crash to help in rescue efforts. Fire service personnel and Parjang police soon arrived and used mechanical tools to extricate the injured from the damaged vehicles.

The injured were first taken to Parjang Hospital and later shifted to Kamakhyanagar Medical for further treatment.

Out of the 39 passengers on board, four sustained serious injuries, with two reported to be in critical condition.

Parjang police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident.