Dhenkanal: Dhenkanal District Bar Association Monday vehemently opposed what it described as arbitrary functioning and consumer exploitation policies of Tata Power Central Odisha Distribution Limited (TPCODL).

The association also staged a protest against the company’s alleged coercive practices.

At a presser held at the bar association office Monday, association president Gopal Chandra Patra criticised TPCODL for forcing the installation of smart meters while the district’s power infrastructure remains inadequate, particularly in rural areas.

Patra said the association had received several complaints from residents alleging harassment by the company.

“We accepted the grievance because it has become a major public issue,” he said, adding that TPCODL should first strengthen its infrastructure and ensure reliable service before proceeding with smart meter installation.

He also expressed concern over frequent and unannounced power cuts, saying the problem has worsened over the past two years. Following public complaints, a TPCODL delegation met Bar Association officials October 21 to discuss the matter.

Both sides agreed to hold a discussion in the presence of the media at 4 pm November 6 at the bar association office.

MEMO TO COLLECTOR Members of Dhenkanal Development Council met the Collector Monday and submitted a memorandum urging action against what they described as arbitrary functioning by Tata Power and opposing the installation of smart meters.