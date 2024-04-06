Berhampur/ Jajpur: At least four persons were killed and 15 others injured in two separate road accidents in Odisha, police said Saturday.

Two members of a ‘Danda nata’ (folk art) group were killed and 15 others injured when the pickup in which they were travelling overturned at Sompur square in Ganjam district Saturday morning, police said.

The injured persons were rushed to Hinjili hospital. Seven of them were later shifted to MKCG Medical College Hospital in Berhampur as their condition deteriorated. Three of the seriously injured persons have sustained head injuries, hospital sources said.

The ‘Danda nata’ artists were returning from Dahimundali village to Kheti Berhampur in two pickup vans after completing a show.

In another incident, a father-son duo lost their lives in a road accident near Baruhan square in Jajpur district. The deceased have been identified as Sainda Jena (60) and his son Muna Jena (27), residents of Simulua village in the district.

They were returning home after visiting a relative’s house on a motorcycle. A tipper rammed their vehicle at around 9 pm Friday. While the father died on the spot, the son succumbed to injuries at the Jajpur District Headquarters Hospital.

