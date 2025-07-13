Bhubaneswar/Jajpur: Four persons, including a woman, were killed due to lightning strikes in Odisha’s Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur, Sambalpur and Bhadrak districts Sunday, police said.

A 65-year-old farmer died in lightning in Balabhadrapur village under the Jenapur police station limits in Jajpur district, a senior officer said.

The incident occurred when he was working in his agricultural fields, he said.

“Other farmers and labourers working there saw him lying in the field after the lightning strike. They took him to the Dharmasala Community Health Centre, where a doctor declared him dead,” the officer said.

The body of the farmer was sent for post-mortem examinations, and a case of unnatural death was registered, he said, adding that the investigation is underway.

Another man died in a lightning strike while he was taking shelter under a tree in the Kuchinda area of Sambalpur district, police said.

Lightning struck a young woman when she visited a garden in Bhadrak district, another officer said.

A farmer died as lightning struck him when he was returning from an agricultural field in Kujang area in Jagatsinghpur district, he added.

PTI