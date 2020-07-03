Koraput: In a tragic road mishap, four minors were killed after the motorcycle they were riding on met with an accident near Padua Dak Bungalow Chowk in Koraput district early Friday morning.

The deceased have been identified as Prashant Khara (16), Pankaj Mohanty (15), Krushna Hantala (12) and Sashi Khila(11). All the deceased were from Padua village.

According to a local source, the four were riding on the same two-wheeler which legally is not allowed. The bike was being driven at high speed. However, while taking a U-turn near Padua Dak Bungalow Chowk the driver lost control and the bike with all the four kids fell into a ditch.

Locals rushed to the spot to rescue the kids. They also informed the police. However, by the time the kids were brought out from the ditch, they had died. The police arrived and send the bodies for post-mortem.

At least the driver could have survived the mishap had he been wearing a helmet, some local people observed.

PNN