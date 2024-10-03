Berhampur: Four minor siblings, who have become orphaned after the death of their father in Odisha’s Ganjam district, are waiting for the state government’s help for their survival.

The orphaned minors are — Khusi Behera (17), his two sisters Lushi (15), Mamali (13) and brother Mahabir (11) of Bhanjanagar town in Ganjam district. Their father Subala Behera (45) died September 23. Their mother Puspa died five years ago. Subal, a daily labourer died after suffering from some ailments.

After their father’s death, their grandmother Laxmi has been taking care of them. With her limited income from selling fish, Laxmi (70) was unable to meet the daily expenses of the four grandchildren. Moreover, her house was also in dilapidated condition, she said.

The siblings met the Bhanjanagar sub-collector Anil Kumar Sethi and sought some government assistance. Sethi immediately sanctioned Rs 10,000 from the district Red Cross fund and asked the Tehasildar, Bhanjangar to inquire about their plights.

However, Laxmi said the assistance provided from the Red Cross would be spent on the last rituals of her son (Subal).

When asked, the sub-collector said, “We will take steps for their rehabilitation after discussion with the collector, after getting a report from the tehasildar.”

“I hope the government will take care of the children as they have become orphaned after the death of their father,” said Laxmi.

“My father was taking care of us after the death of our mother about five years ago. After his death, now we are very much worried about our future, as our old grandmother is unable to earn much to eke out a livelihood,” said Khusi.

Worried over the future of the four orphaned children, local social activists have urged the government to take steps for their proper rehabilitation and also for their studies.

“Their grandmother has turned old and she is not in a position to earn by selling fish. The four siblings are now almost in a state of despair. The district administration should take care of them and ensure their studies,” said Sudhir Sabat, a child rights activist.