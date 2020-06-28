Chhatrapur: Four more personnel of Ganjam police have tested positive for COVID-19, informed district’s SP Brijesh Kumar Rai Sunday

Rai tweeted, “In the line of duty, another more four COVID-19 warriors of Ganjam police tested positive. They are under treatment. Wishing them speedy recovery.” It should be stated here that five police personnel had tested for coronavirus positive Saturday also.

With 76 new COVID-19 cases reported Sunday in Ganjam district, the total number of cases reached 1,271. The number of active cases in the district now stands at 406. The district has also reported nine deaths due to coronavirus so far. However, 859 patients have also recovered from the tentacles of the deadly virus. Among those hit by the virus, 17 are corona warriors.

The Ganjam district administration to stop the sharp spike in COVID-19 cases has enforced a four-day shutdown all areas under the jurisdiction of Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC). The shutdown started Saturday.

PNN