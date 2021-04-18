Bhubaneswar: Four more students of Rama Devi (RD) Women’s University in Bhubaneswar tested positive for COVID-19 Sunday.

With the fresh infection, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases reported from the university has gone up to nine.

Of the new four cases, two are the inmates of hostels of the university. Meanwhile, the university authorities have asked the infected students to quarantine themselves.

As per the government order, the hostels of all the educational institutions will be closed from April 19. After one day, the students will leave for their respective areas. But the inmates are in fear and apprehension as the new cases were detected in the hostel.

Notably, four students and one lecturer from the university had earlier tested positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Odisha reported 3, 664 new COVID-19 cases Sunday. Of them, highest 704 fresh cases were reported from Khurda, taking the district’s tally to 57,930.

