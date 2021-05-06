Kesinga: With as many as four transformers lying open near the underpass bridge close to the railway level crossing in Kesinga of Kalahandi district, a major mishap is just a matter of time.

The local residents have been demanding to shift these life-threatening transformers somewhere else but to no avail. The callous attitude of the concerned department is only stocking the people’s anger.

Of the four transformers, three are on the left side of the bridge and one on the right side. Thousands of vehicles, motorcyclists, cyclists, etc. use the underpass to go different destinations. For these commuters, the transformers are always posing threat. One transformer has exposed live wires.

“The railway department officials supervised the under bridge construction work. They even pulled down houses of 47 families at Ambaji Pada. But it did not come to their minds to relocate the transformers to somewhere else. It seems, they are waiting for a major mishap,” alleged some fumed local residents.

“Even the government, electricity department and Kesinga NAC officials are commuting past the transformers every day. But they are yet to realise the danger. If any mishap occurs, then these officials will be held responsible,” they added.

One year has passed since the local residents took the matter up with the electrical SDO of the Railway department, Kesinga SDO and Kesinga NAC officials. But no step has so far been taken in this regard.

“As rainy season is ahead, loss of lives and properties due to these open transformers cannot be ruled out,” observed some.

The Kesinga residents urged the concerned officials to take steps to relocate the transformers. When contacted, Kesinga SDO Manas Ranjan Mati said he would try his level best to shift the transformers before the onset of the rainy season.

PNN