Bhubaneswar: Four persons have recovered from COVID-19 infections and tested negative, according to the Health & Family Welfare Department, Government of Odisha Sunday evening. This was a sigh of relief after five persons testing positive in the morning.

These four people include three from Bhadrak district and one from Balasore. Odisha’s total recovered cases now stand at 60.

However, it may be recalled that five positive cases in the morning took the state’s tally to 162, according to official data.

Among the five, two were from Ganjam while the others were from Jharsuguda, Balasore and Keonjhar, Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department of the state government said.

According to state government data as of Sunday, 105 cases are active, 56 have recovered and one person died of the deadly virus infection.

PNN