Nayagarh: A 14-year-old boy, who was trapped inside a stone crevice in a forest in Odisha’s Nayagarh district with a python present in the vicinity, was rescued by fire personnel after a six-hour-long operation Wednesday, officials said.

The boy, identified as Shiba Pradhan, had gone to Kanipada forest in Odgaon police station area with his uncle around 7 am to collect honey when he got stuck inside a large stone crevice, a fire service officer said.

He was trapped while attempting to collect honey. During the rescue operation, a python was also found inside the crevice, Director General of Odisha Fire and Emergency Services Sudhanshu Sarangi said.

On receiving information, personnel from the Odgaon fire station rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation. Teams from Nayagarh, Puri and Bhubaneswar also joined the effort, he said.

“The rescue operation was challenging as the boy was surrounded by large stones, and a python was present. Modern equipment was used,” Sarangi said.

“It is a matter of great relief that the snake did not attack the boy,” he added.

Fire service personnel removed stones from one side and successfully pulled the boy out, he said.

The boy was immediately taken to a nearby hospital for medical examination.

Sarangi thanked the 40-odd personnel involved in the operation and said the government would give them a total cash reward of Rs 25,000 for the successful effort.

A fire service officer from Nayagarh said it was the first such rescue operation conducted by the team in a hilly forest area and that the boy was rescued unharmed with technical support.