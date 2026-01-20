Ganjam: Four suspected poachers were arrested in Odisha’s Ganjam district with wildlife parts Tuesday, an official said.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of forest officers raided a few houses in Budhamba village and made the arrests, he said.

Dry meat and bones of wild boar, and porcupine quills were among the items recovered, he added.

Besides, three country-made guns, an axe, four wooden catapults, five sharp cutting weapons, mud pellets, lead, and 50 grams of explosives were seized in the operation, Assistant Conservator of Forests of Ghumusar South division Pradeep Kumar Behera said.

“We are making efforts to find when and where the accused persons hunted the wild animals. A search is also underway to identify others involved in the gang,” he said.

It is suspected that the accused killed the wild animals a few months ago and stored the parts in their houses for their own consumption and to sell in the market, officials said.

The porcupine quills are often sold in the black market due to the superstitious beliefs associated with them, they said.

Those arrested were identified as Ayan Rait (35), Subudhi Mandal (62), Jakab Sabar (54) and Buda Sabar (50), they added.

PTI