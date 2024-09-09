Khallikote: Police here Sunday arrested four inter-state robbers on charges of stealing 39 kg silver from a private passenger bus – Khambeswari- near Bhejiput under Khallikote police limits in Ganjam district July 26. The accused were identified as Amin Khan, 27, of Naurachowki Nayakheda village, Firoj Khan, 35, of Dudhia village under Nepanagar police limits, Sadique Khan of Dharampuri police limits in Dhar district and Mustaque Khan, 40, of Kherma Jagir village under Manwar police limits in Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh.

The accused were in the habit of targeting inter-state buses in various places of the state to loot gold and silver from passengers. Police also seized a Mahindra XUV 300 (MP 09 ZJ 5369), Rs 65,600 cash and five mobile phones from their possession. However, the police have yet to recover the stolen silver from the accused persons. Police said the gang members stole the silver which a Bengali trader was carrying in two bags in the Kolkata-bound bus July 26 when all the passengers got down to have snacks and tea near Bhejiput.