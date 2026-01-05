Bissamkatak: At least four students were seriously injured in a fire that broke out on a school premises during school hours in Rayagada district Monday afternoon, officials said. The incident occurred around 3 pm at a primary school in Paikadakuluguda village under the Bissam katak block while classes were in session.

According to preliminary information, students found a bottle containing a flammable substance on the campus, poured it on the ground and ignited it while playing. The fire spread suddenly, causing severe burn injuries to four children. The injured students were identified as Birat Takri, 12, Nabin Huika, 12, Rohit Khora, 12, all Class VII students and Sudam Bag, 10, a Class V student. Teachers and local residents rushed to the spot and rescued the injured students, taking them to the Bissamkatak Community Health Center.

After first aid, all four were shifted to a Christian hospital for further treatment, said CRC coordinator Ananta Odaka. Takri, who sustained critical injuries, was later referred to the Rayagada district headquarters hospital and then shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur, Bis samkatak tehsildar K Venkateswar Reddy said. The incident triggered panic on the school premises and raised serious concerns about student safety during school hours. Parents questioned the lack of fire safety measures and alleged negligence by the school authorities. When contacted, head master Chandan Pulaka said he was busy and unable to comment immediately.