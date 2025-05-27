Anandapur/Ghasipura: At least four women sustained critical injuries and several others were hurt in separate incidents of honeybee attack during Sabitri Brata rituals at Purunia and Mangalpur villages under Ghasipura police limits in Keonjhar district, Monday.

The critically injured women were identified as Ananya Sahu, Rita Maharana, Sulochana Sahu and Sukadi Sahu. A priest named Pabana Panda was also injured, while the identities of the other injured persons were yet to be established.

The first incident occurred at Purunia village while women were offering prayers at a local ‘choura’ (a sacred platform for Basil plant) as part of the Sabitri Brata rituals. In the meantime, a swarm of honeybees attacked the gathering, resulting in two women being critically injured and four others sustaining minor injuries.

In a similar incident, a swarm of honeybees attacked women when they were conducting Sabitri Brata rituals on a village road. Two were critically injured, and another sustained minor injuries. All the injured persons were rushed to the Anandapur Sub-Divisional Hospital for treatment.

PNN