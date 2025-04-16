Phulbani: As many as 41 students, most of them girls, at a state-run residential school in Odisha’s Kandhamal district fell ill following a honey bee attack, an official said Wednesday.

The incident occurred Tuesday at the Tribal Welfare Residential School in Badabanka village under Daringbadi block, Pritiranjan Ratha, the Block Development Officer of Daringbadi, said.

According to reports, the students were taking a bath within the school premises after classes when a swarm of bees suddenly attacked them.

The affected students were rushed to the Public Health Centre (PHC) in Daringbadi with assistance from the school’s headmaster and the local sarpanch.

“All of them were released after receiving first aid, except for four girls whose condition was stated to be somewhat serious,” said Dr Swagat Senapaty, the attending physician at the hospital.

