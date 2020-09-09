Cuttack: After getting nod from Odisha Government, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) has decided to open fourth COVID-19 hospital in Cuttack’s SCB Medical College and Hospital September 21.

The fourth COVID-19 hospital in Cuttack, will have the capacity of 200 beds and 25 ICU. Including this 39 ICU will be opened in the SCB for the critical COVID-19 patients. Out of the 39 ICUs, 25 ICUs will be open at the Medicine Department of the hospital.

To start the COVID-19 hospital September 21, Revenue Division Commission Anil Kumar Samal instructed the departmental officials to complete all the ancillary departmental works within seven days.

Samal said that a doctor of Professor Level will take the head charge of the hospital. Doctors, nurses, skill and unskilled workers, ward boy, sweepers, laboratorian and security guards for the hospital will be appointed soon.

For the proper implementation of law and order Samal asked DCP of Cuttack Pratik Singh to arrange 15cops there in the hospital. Similarly Samal directed CMC Commissioner Ananya Das to discharge the body from the hospitals as soon as possible after the hospital will operational.

“An information Centre will be opened in the hospital from where the relatives of the COVID-19 patients can get the news of their dear ones properly. SCN administrative officer Kalpataru Behera will be the incharge of the hospital”, added Samal.

Samal also said that House Surgeons and PG students will help the doctors in their work in the hospital.

A meeting regarding this has been organised at SCB Medical College and Hospital Wednedsay in which Cuttack District Collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani , SCB Medical College and Hospital Dean and Principal Prof. Datteswar Hota, Superintendent Ananda Prasad Patnaik, Emergency Officer Bhubannanda Maharana, COVID Nodal officer, Public Health Department Executive Engineer Sukanta Ghadai and PWD Department Executive Engineer were present.

PNN