Paris: French President Emmanuel Macron has said that he spoke with the president, prime minister and parliament speaker of Lebanon, and that everything must be done to prevent the country from sinking into chaos.

Macron added that Hezbollah must immediately halt “its reckless escalation” while Israel must abandon any large-scale offensive and stop its massive airstrikes.

Macron said Lebanese leaders have said they are willing to have direct talks with Israel.

The French leader said Israel must seize this opportunity to launch talks to reach a ceasefire, find a lasting solution, and allow Lebanese authorities to fulfil their commitments in support of Lebanon’s sovereignty.

Lebanon’s President Joseph Aoun said Friday that he expressed readiness to negotiate with Israel but got no response.