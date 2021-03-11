Bhubaneswar: Unknown fraudsters have reportedly duped a city-based company of around Rs 6 lakh on the pretext of supplying raw materials. The commercial manager of the company, Lingaraj Pipes Private Limited (LPPL), has lodged a complaint with Sahid Nagar police in this regard.

According to the complaint, one Keshav Sharma, who identified himself as the representative of Polytrade Impex located at Noida in Uttar Pradesh, contacted the authorities of LPPL. The agent told the victim firm’s authorities that Polytrade Impex was engaged in supply of PVC making raw materials of different grades.

Subsequently, the officials of LPPL placed an order for the purchase of PVC resin raw material weighing around 27 tonne at Rs 122 per kg February 22. They also deposited around Rs 6 lakh in the account of the sham company the next day. The supplier company had promised to send the consignment to the manufacturing unit of the victim firm within seven days.

However, it neither sent the raw material consignment nor received the phone call from LPPL after receipt of the payment.

The LPPL authorities were shell-shocked when their representative failed to locate the office of Polytrade Impex in Noida. The company after some enquiry came to know that it was cheated by some fraudsters.

Sahid Nagar police started investigations into the matter after registering a case in this regard.