Brahmagiri: A freak mishap, has led to the death of one female tourist while another suffered injuries Monday. The deceased is yet to be identified while the injured is Nayana Sahu of Ranadiha in Kendrapara district. She is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Sources said that the bus (OD-05-AR-1814) with tourists from Ranadiha had arrived at the Abhiram Paramahansa Ashram at Karamala under Kanas block in Puri district.

Some of the tourists went on to do a sightseeing job at the ashram premises while others sat and relaxed behind the bus. Not aware of people at the back of the bus, the driver put it in reverse gear as he tried to turn the vehicle around. In the process the bus ran over two persons, crushing both. One of them died on the spot while the injured tourist was rescued by co-passengers and sent to the hospital

On being informed, Gadishagoda police reached the spot, seized the body for post-mortem and launched an investigation.

PNN