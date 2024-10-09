New Delhi: The Union government Wednesday decided to continue the supply of free fortified rice under the food law and other welfare schemes till 2028 through allocation of Rs 17,082 crore, a move aimed at reducing anaemia and micro-nutrient deficiency.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The rice fortification process involves the addition of Fortified Rice Kernels (FRKs) enriched with micro-nutrients (iron, folic acid, Vitamin B12) as per standards prescribed by food regulator FSSAI to regular rice (custom milled rice).

Information & Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the total financial implication to supply free fortified rice will be Rs 17,082 crore, fully funded by the Centre.

“The Union Cabinet has approved the continuation of the universal supply of fortified Rice under all schemes of the Government, including Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) and other welfare schemes etc in its present form, from July 2024 and up to December 2028,” according to an official statement.

The rice fortification initiative will continue as a central sector initiative with 100 per cent funding by the Union government as part of PMGKAY (Food Subsidy), thus providing a unified institutional mechanism for implementation, it added.

