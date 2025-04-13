For many in India, train journeys are more than just a mode of travel—they’re part of the experience. From scenic views to conversations with fellow passengers, every trip has its charm. And now, there’s one train that adds a special flavor to that journey—quite literally.

While most travellers rely on pantry cars, station vendors or food delivery apps, one particular train is changing the narrative—by offering free meals on board! Yes, you read that right.

The train name is the Sachkhand Express, which runs between Huzur Sahib Nanded in Maharashtra and Amritsar in Punjab, connecting two important Sikh shrines. According to reports, this train stops at 39 stations during its nearly 2,000-km journey, and passengers are offered meals at six of these stops.

So, how long has this service been in place? It’s been 20 years! Started in 1995, the free langar (community kitchen) has been serving passengers ever since, the report stated.

The report informed that the menu often includes simple yet nutritious items such as dal, roti, rice, and vegetables—cooked fresh and served with humility. For many, this isn’t just about satisfying hunger; it’s about experiencing the kindness and inclusiveness that the Sikh faith embodies.

PNN