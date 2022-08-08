Chhatrapur: The district administration has taken a novel step to curb maternal mortality and lessen the hardship faced by pregnant women in availing of proper healthcare facilities. Reports said pregnant women after being referred from government hospitals can get their ultrasound tests done thrice free of cost at private clinics and diagnostic centres. The expenses for such tests will be borne by the district administration. The novel facility has been named as ‘Surakshit Janani Sahayata Yojana’ by the district administration.

The sonography will be conducted compulsorily; first within 12 weeks of pregnancy, second within 16 to 34 weeks of pregnancy and third within 36 weeks of pregnancy. The women during their pregnancy can also get their ECG test done and avail facilities free of cost for which the district administration will buy 110 ECG machines at Rs 66 lakh.

Any pregnant woman referred from government hospitals can also avail the facilities thrice at any of the private clinics and diagnostic centres. This will help in determining the health condition and treatment of the women. The matter came to the fore after Collector Dibya Jyoti Parida issued an order in this regard, Saturday. As part of this move, the district administration has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with 18 diagnostic centres in the district.

This apart, pregnant women can also get their ultrasound scans done free of cost at City Hospital in Berhampur and at Bhanjanagar sub-divisional hospital. The administration has tagged the diagnostic centres with their nearest health centres and hospitals. ASHA workers will work to motivate the pregnant women to get their ultrasound tests done in time for which they will be paid with a special allowance of Rs 50 per case by the district administration.

As many as 10 senior doctors and healthcare officials have been given the responsibility to monitor and supervise proper implementation of the scheme. These doctors and healthcare officials will have to submit a report every month to the district administration so that maternal mortality could be checked.