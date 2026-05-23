Bhopal: Fresh CCTV footage showing Twisha Sharma visiting a beauty salon in Bhopal hours before her death has surfaced, adding a new dimension to the probe into her alleged suicide.

According to salon owner Kiran Parihar, Twisha visited the parlourMay 12 at around 3.12 p.m. and remained there for nearly three hours. During her visit, Twisha underwent a head massage and pedicure before leaving the salon around 6.15 p.m.

The CCTV footage surfaced on social media shows Twisha appearing calm and relaxed during her stay at the parlour, with no visible signs of distress.

Parihar said Twisha was a regular customer at the salon and had visited several times in the past. The salon owner also revealed that the next morning after Twisha’s death, her mother-in-law, retired judge Giribala Singh, contacted the salon seeking details about the visit.

According to Parihar, Giribala Singh repeatedly asked about the exact time Twisha had arrived and left, whether she had made any payment, and whether there was any proof confirming her presence at the salon.

Parihar said Twisha had not made any payment during the visit because she already had a prepaid package purchased earlier, around the time of her brother’s wedding.

She further claimed that Giribala Singh later specifically requested the CCTV footage and informed her that Twisha had died by suicide.

Soon afterwards, a group of five to six unidentified people dressed in black-and-white clothes resembling lawyers allegedly arrived at the salon claiming they had come on behalf of the police to collect the footage.

Parihar said the CCTV footage was extracted after a technician was called to the salon. It is a fact that CCTV technician Rohit Vishwakarma had visited Giribala Singh’s house late at night May 12.

Twisha Sharma was found hanging at her in-laws’ residence in Bhopal May 12.

Her family has accused her husband, Samarth Singh and mother-in-law Giribala Singh of mental harassment and dowry-related abuse.

Meanwhile, Samarth Singh, who had remained missing for 10 days after the incident, was arrested on Friday in Jabalpur and was brought to Bhopal early morning.