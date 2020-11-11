Bhubaneswar: Denizens here may have to wait long for a grandeur wedding as marriage processions such as Baraat and Vidai have been restricted by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) expecting a second wave of Covid-19.

In an order issued by the civic authority, all marriage processions have been prohibited. Moreover, the order also reduced people attending the function to 100 which was earlier 200. While the BMC will form squads to check any violation, the order is set to take effect from November 25.

“The owner of the Kalyan Mandaps (convention/marriage halls) shall provide details of the function along with permitted number of participants to BMC prior seven days of the function. In closed space, only 50 per cent of the total accommodation capacity will be allowed,” the order stated.

Moreover, the order also mentioned that the host of the function will have to provide thermal screening of the guests at entrance of the venue and ensure that senior citizens, pregnant women, children below 10 years age and persons having fever or any other symptoms do not take part in the event.

Meanwhile, the civic authority also stated that only 50 people will be allowed to join funerals. People SARI/ILI like symptoms will not be allowed to participate. In case presence of such individuals is mandatory, they are advised to participate by standing as far as possible.

“The new orders have been issued taking into consideration the second wave of infection during winter season. It shall be responsibility of the host of the function and the management of kalyan mandaps to adhere to the guidelines. They will be liable for penal action if found of violation,” BMC Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary said.