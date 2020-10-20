Bhubaneswar: The Regional Metrological Department said Tuesday that a fresh low pressure area is likely to form over central Bay of Bengal in the next 12 to 24 hours. The IMD has alerted that heavy rains with thunderstorms are very likely to continue in south and coastal Odisha till October 22.

The IMD has also said that due to the impact of low pressure in Odisha, squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-50 km per hour may occur in the western-central districts of Odisha till October 22. For this fishermen have been asked not to venture into deep see till October 22.

In its Tuesday bulletin the IMD said, “Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at a many places over the districts of coastal Odisha, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada and at a few places.”

Keeping in mind the troublesome weather conditions for the next two days Gajapati District Collector Anupam Saha has alerted the block development officers to remain alert in order to deal with any emergency situation. A 12-member ODRAF team has also been deployed in the district, to deal with any exigency particularly water-logging in low-lying areas and landslides in hilly regions.

IMD has issued a yellow warning to several districts till 8.30am of October 21. People in these districts have been advised to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings during lightning as a precautionary measure.

Yellow Warning (be updated): Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara.

Meanwhile, the highest maximum temperature of 35.5 degree Celsius was recorded at Malkangiri district and Paralakhemundi of Gajapati district.

PNN