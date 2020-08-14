In astrology, the movement of planets is believed to create ‘auspicious’ as well as ‘inauspicious’ times. These times are a part and parcel of our daily lives.

By reading this horoscope, you will be able to make your daily plans successful. Today’s horoscope predicts jobs, business, transactions, relationships with family and friends, health and auspicious and inauspicious events that are about to occur throughout the day.

Aries

Today you will get good results. Your income will increase. Your risk taking tendency will increase. You may consider going on a trip later in the afternoon, but the time will not be right for that. Family and love life will be normal. Excellent results will be achieved in connection with work.

Taurus

Today is going to be a great day for you. You will pay attention to yourself which will bring you praise. Conditions will change later in the afternoon. Your income will increase. Some family issue may come in front of you. Expenses will increase but income will also be fine. Excellent results will be achieved in connection with work. Love will remain in married life.

Gemini

Today will be a normal fruitful day for you. The beginning of the day will be somewhat weak. Expenses will be considerable but after noon expenses will decrease and income will increase. You will get relief from mental stress. Married life will be normal. Those in love will get good results. You have to put more emphasis on hard labour in connection with work.

Leo

Today will bring good results for you. Along with focusing on work, you will also focus on the goal of increasing income. Good day for love life and couples leading married life will also get happy results. The atmosphere of the family will be pleasant. There will be something new in the house. Health will be strong.

Virgo

Today will be a good day for you. Luck will support you. You will get good results at work and your effort will be appreciated. People doing business will also benefit today. Your business will gain a lot of profit. The family environment will be a little weak. There will be happiness in married life but lovers will have some problems. Health will be weak.

Pisces

Today is going to be a great day for you. You will be more relaxed in the afternoon and will spend a good time with the family. There will be problems in love life but married life couples will get good news. Health of spouse will deteriorate. You will get good results in connection with work but there may be many conflicts, try to resolve the matter through mutual negotiations.