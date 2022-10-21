Rourkela: An ex-cop was hacked to death by his friend, police said Friday. The incident occurred in the Raiboga tehsil of Sundargarh district. The ex-cop, identified as Kalebar Pradhan was a former constable belonging to Colony Pada under Dalki panchayat. He and his friend Samir Kisan had a heated argument during a drinking session and the latter attacked the ex-cop with a sharp weapon leading to Pradhan’s death on the spot. Police have arrested Kisan and produced him in court Friday.

Sources said that Pradhan and Kisan started drinking from Thursday afternoon. Soon both got drunk and then Pradhan invited Kisan to stay over at his place. The two returned to the ex-cop’s residence and again had another drinking session. While consuming alcohol, the two got involved in a heated argument.

Despite the argument both the ex-cop and his friend slept on the same cot. However, early morning Friday at around 5.00am Kisan got up and attacked Pradhan with a sharp weapon, inflicting serious injuries on the head and body of the ex-cop. Hearing Pradhan’s agonising screams, neighbours rushed to his house and took him to a hospital in Burla where doctors pronounced the ex-cop dead on arrival.

It was the neighbours who informed the police about the tragic incident. Kisan, who had fled from Pradhan’s house, was nabbed by the police close to the Raiboga bridge.

Police later said that a case has been registered and they are interrogating Kisan as to why he launched the murderous assault on the ex-cop. A forensic team has also been pressed into service, police said.