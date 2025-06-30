Malkangiri: A crematorium once avoided by people out of fear is now drawing crowds armed with smartphones, not for funerals, but for selfies.

What used to be a grim and neglected cremation ground in Malkangiri town has undergone a remarkable transformation and now resembles a public park, rather than a place associated with death. Locals who once walked past the area with dread now step inside freely, admiring the gardens, colourful lighting, and a towering statue of Lord Shiva, and often snapping selfies against the backdrop.

Cremation grounds traditionally evoke fear, especially at night. The fear of wandering spirits, eerie sounds, and unsettling silence keeps most people at bay. In this Malkangiri crematorium, the situation was no different. It was once surrounded by filth, with most visitors choosing to remain outside the gates during funeral rites. But that image is now history.

The Malkangiri Municipality spent Rs 1.30 crore to renovate the facility, turning it into what is now officially called an “Ideal Cremation Ground.”

With manicured flower gardens, decorative pathways, and artistic installations surrounding the funeral area, the crematorium now offers a space of calm and even visual beauty.

At the entrance stands a 15-foot-tall statue of Lord Shiva with a Shivling just ahead. A shed has been constructed for visitors to rest under, and by nightfall, the entire site glows with vibrant lighting, further reducing the eerie atmosphere once associated with the place.

“This was my dream project,” said Manoj Kumar Barik, chairperson of the Malkangiri Municipality. “The old crematorium was in a dilapidated state. I wanted to create a space that not only served its purpose with dignity but also didn’t evoke fear. We’ve succeeded in doing that.”

Barik added that the transformation isn’t stopping here. The municipality is also working on rejuvenating the nearby Balisagar pond, aiming to develop its surroundings into a full-fledged park in the coming days.

Nowadays, people visit the crematorium not just to pay their final respects to loved ones — they come to walk, sit, reflect, and even take selfies at what is now one of the cleanest, most serene spots in Malkangiri town.

