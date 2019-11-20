Usually, we find crabs in farmlands, creeks, canals and other water bodies. What if I tell you that there is an island where crabs are found everywhere. Starting from roads to homes, restaurants, bars and hotels, this island is filled with crabs.

Yes, it might sound weird, but it is true. This island is in Australia where only crabs are seen everywhere. It seems like it has rained crabs on this island.

The island is named Christmas Island located in the Indian Ocean. For most of the year, red crabs can be found within Christmas Islands’ forests, however, each year they migrate to the coast to breed.

They are found in roads to woods, houses, restaurants, bars, bus stops.

These crabs travel every year from the jungle at one end of Christmas Island to the Indian Ocean at the other end for breeding.

To ensure the safety of both populations, crabs and humans, local park rangers work to ensure that crabs can safely make their journey from the center of the island to the sea; along heavily traveled roads, they set up aluminum barriers called ‘crab fences’, whose purpose is to funnel the crabs towards small underpasses called “crab grids” so that they can safely cross the roads underneath.

Christmas Island is spread over an area of ​​52 square miles and has a population of around 2000. Every year lakhs of visitors hit here to have a glimpse of these grabs.