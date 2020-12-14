There are many Hindi cinema superstars who have attained a level of popularity that is not limited to India. Over the years, many film stars have built a fan base that stretches to every corner of the globe.

Certain celebrities are so popular in some countries that they have places named after them. In this article, let’s learn how highly some actors are thought off outside India.

Yash Chopra

Legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra is often considered as the man who single-handedly boomed Indian tourism in Switzerland. The verdant meadows, the crystal blue lakes and snow capped mountains of Switzerland have often served as backdrops for Chopra’s movies. He is so popular there that there is a lake in Switzerland called ‘Chopra Lake’. Not just that, Chopra also has a bronze statue and a special train named after him.

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan is arguably the most popular Indian actor of all time. Quite fittingly, there is no earthly place or object named after him but a Lunar Crater at the International Lunar Geographical Society based in New York carries his name.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is the only actor who can rival Shah Rukh in terms of popularity. B-Town’s ‘bhaijaan’ has a cafe named after him in Mardin, a city in Turkey. Salman had been to this cafe during the shooting of ‘Ek Tha Tiger’. His charm there worked so well that the cafe thereafter permanently carried his name.

AR Rahman

AR Rahman has consistently managed to tug on everyone’s heart strings with his otherworldly music. The legendary composer has a street named after him in Canada called ‘Allah-Rakha Rahman Street’.

Raj Kapoor

Legendary filmmaker and actor Raj Kapoor pioneered Hindi cinema and took it to unprecedented levels. His popularity far exceeded that of any other actors of his era. So much so that a street is named after him in the Canadian city of Brampton called Raj Kapoor Crescent.

PNN