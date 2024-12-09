Noida: A UX copywriter at a salon and wellness platform has alleged that hundreds of employees were abruptly terminated following a company survey about workplace stress.

Anushka Dutta, a LinkedIn user, shared a screenshot of an email she attributed to Ashu Arora Jha, the HR manager at her company, Yes Madam. The email, titled “Update of Stress Survey Result,” outlined the company’s efforts to gauge employee stress levels through a recent survey.

“Recently, we conducted a survey to understand your feelings about stress at work. Many of you shared concerns, which we deeply value and respect,” the email read.

Jha went on to state that the feedback had been “carefully considered” and framed the decision as part of Yes Madam’s commitment to fostering a “healthy and supportive work environment.” The email concluded with a startling announcement: employees who reported significant stress were being terminated effective immediately.

“This decision is effective immediately, and impacted employees will receive further details separately,” the email stated.

Dutta’s LinkedIn post, which included a screenshot of the email, has gone viral, prompting widespread discussion about workplace ethics and the company’s handling of employee well-being. Many have criticised the decision, calling it a punitive response to a legitimate expression of stress.

Yes Madam has not yet issued a public statement addressing the allegations.

PNN