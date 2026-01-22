Bhubaneswar: The 15th edition of Indian Film Festival of Bhubaneswar (IFFB), organised by the Film Society of Bhubaneswar (FSB), will kick off from January 22 here at GKCM Odissi Research Centre auditorium. The 7-day festival will showcase 35 films, including the ones which have won critical acclaim in major international film festivals. This year’s festival features a retrospective on Adoor Gopalakrishnan. Adoor, a Dadasaheb Phalke Award recipient, multiple Padma awardee, and 16-time National Award winner, remains one of the most globally respected auteurs of Indian cinema.

The festival will also pay tribute to his legendary mentor Ritwik Ghatak. Two of his landmark films – Meghe Dhaka Tara and Titas Ekti Nodir Naam will be screened at the festival. The opening day promises a powerful lineup of films— Preeti Kanungo’s tender rural coming-of-age tale Malwa Khushan, to Shefali Jain’s hand-drawn stop-motion animation Every Now and Then Girls adapted from Rajasthani folktale Dohri Joon. There will be post-screening discussions with Praveen Morchhale, Suman Mukhopadhyay, Susant Misra, Nareshkumar Hegde Dodmari, Deepankar Prakash, Maharshi Tuhin Kashyap and Jagdish Mishra.

The festival will run until January 28, inviting cinema lovers, students, and the general public to engage with films that inspire reflection, dialogue, and a deeper understanding of society through the lens of cinema. OrissaPOST serves as official print media partner of the festival.