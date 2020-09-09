Bhubaneswar: In a major announcement, Police DGP Abhay Wednesday said that families of the police personnel who succumbed to COVID-19 in Odisha will receive full salary till the retirement period of the victim.

DGP Abhay announced the same during a review meeting held through video conferencing with all district SPs, Range DIGs and IGs and DCPs, Tuesday evening.

Notably, 20 police staff succumbed to the disease in the state.

In the review meeting Abhay discussed regarding proper and strict enforcement of COVID-19 regulation across the state. As the cannabis smuggling cased across Odisha is increasing, DGP asked the police officers to intensify the raids across the state against cannabis cultivation and trafficking.

Besides, he reviewed welfare measures for police, including payment of ex-gratia and full salary to Corona Warriors, who laid their lives in the battle against the virus.

Other important issues like capacity building for cyber crimes, promotion to constables, prompt response from districts in High Court matters, rationalising use of OSAP, submission of nomination for medals and rending NHRC matters were discussed in the meeting.

PNN