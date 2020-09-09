Bhubaneswar: Veteran Odia cinematographer Gagarin Mishra, known for his work in prestigious National Geographic channel, passed away at private hospital in Mumbai following cardiac arrest, family sources said Wednesday. He was 67.

Mishra complained of feeling uneasy Tuesday evening. His family members took him to a private hospital and admitted him there. However, he breathed his last at the hospital. Mishra had edited more than 80 Odia films.

Mishra has directed the photography of several Odia films including Phula Chandana and Nai Separi Kanaka Gori. Besides, he has also worked in many Bollywood films like Betaab, Akayla, Chandni, Tezaab, Chaalbaaz, Pyaar Ki Jeet, Jalwa,Ram-Avtar, Lamhe and Narasimha, . He also worked with National Geographic.

His younger brother Deban Mishra had also passed away August 16 due to same cardiac arrest.

A student of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) Pune, Deban Mishra started his career in Hindi movie industry back in 1978. He worked as an assistant editor in Amitabh Bachchan-starrer ‘Muqaddar Ka Sikandar’.

After working as an editor in 30 to 40 films in Mumbai, he returned to Odisha in 1997.

Mishra had edited more than 80 Odia films. He debuted with movie ‘Pua Mora Kala Thakura’ and won State Film Award for ‘Paradesi Chadhei’ and ‘Kasia Kapila’.

