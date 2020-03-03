Bhubaneswar: Health Minister Naba Kishore Das, Wednesday, assured the citizens of Odisha that the department is taking adequate measures to tackle coronavirus issue in the state.

Speaking to reporters, the minister said that not a single case has been tested positive for novel coronavirus (nCoV) in the state but the state administration is taking all required precautions to tackle the deadly virus. “We are totally working towards tackling the menace of coronavirus. We are monitoring the whole process and holding important regular review meetings through the department secretary,” he said.

Das also said, “Director, Medical Education & Training is personally monitoring the issue. The Airport authorities, railway officials and hospitals have been issued directions that in case of any suspicion medical tests of the persons should be done immediately.”

There is not a single report of coronavirus has been received from the state, said the minister adding “this is the blessing of Lord Jagannath. I hope no such case comes up in the state.”

The statement of the minister comes at a time when two new cases of coronavirus detected in the country Monday and speculations are rife over the spread of the disease in the country and the ways to prevent it especially through the checkpoints of travel nodes like airports and railway stations.

The state government had earlier dedicated special wards for coronavirus affected while arranging special monitoring squad and testing facilities. With the directive of the Health department, people coming from foreign countries were taken into confidence for counselled for their travel history.