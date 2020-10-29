Bhubaneswar: In a view of thousands of new coronavirus positive cases being detected in Odisha every day, the state government Thursday extended functioning of COVID care facilities in the state till December 31.

In a letter, Additional Chief Secretary Pradipta Mahapatra said the decision was taken following a recommendation to this effect by a technical committee.

“As the general beds have shown less than 50 per cent occupancy in some COVID-19 facilities since last two weeks, the department has decided to reduce the general bed numbers by 50 per cent of the approved capacity,” Mahapatra wrote.

However, the approved capacity in intensive care units (ICU) and other facilities such as maternity OT, labour room, dialysis among others shall remain unaltered, he added.

In his message to the COVID-19 facilities that have signed MoU with the state government, Mahapatra asked them to take proper action as directed by the government.

