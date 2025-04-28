Khaira: Allegations have surfaced regarding the misappropriation of funds under ‘Shubhadra Sachetanata’ awareness programme in Khaira block of Balasore district with residents of 37 panchayats calling for a high-level probe into the matter.

The state government had launched a statewide awareness campaign March 5 to sensitise citizens on various social issues. Instructions were issued for organising rallies and roadside meetings at the block and panchayat levels. Khaira block reportedly received the highest allocation of funds for this initiative.

According to official records, a total of Rs 31.65 lakh was allocated across 12 blocks, including the district headquarters and Balasore Municipality. Of this, Khaira block alone received Rs 3.07 lakh. Each of the 37 panchayats in the block was sanctioned Rs 5,000, totalling Rs 1.85 lakh. The remaining Rs 1.22 lakh was reportedly spent on activities conducted at the block level.

Also Read: Fund bungling alleged in awareness drive

A big rally was held from block office to Medical Square, with the participation of around 100 women. Reports suggest that Rs 22,000 was spent on refreshments and placards for the participants, prompting residents to question the whereabouts of the remaining Rs 1 lakh.

When approached for clarification, Khaira block CDPO Urmila Behera stated that the programme, which was organised in all panchayats, included activities such as rangoli drawing. She denied any misappropriation of funds, asserting that the expenditure was justified.

PNN