Tihidi: Authorities of Saya panchayat under Tihidi block in Bhadrak claimed to have spent Rs 18.64 lakh towards repair of several pump houses and water supply pipes. Funds were spent five to six times within a couple of years towards repair of each pump house.

However, such huge expenditure has come under public scanner.

An audit report has dubbed such expenditure as doubtful. The audit report has recommended an investigation into such claims.

Reports said, it was maintained in SCF and CFC cash books that Rs 94, 000 was spent for water pipes at Birabarpur September 25, 2017 while Rs 3 lakh was pumped into repair of Dhulipada pump house March 19, 2018.

Similarly, Rs 80,000 was spent on pump house; again Rs 95,600 for repair of Birabarpur pump house; Rs 1.80 lakh (May 12, 1917) for repair of Madhapur pump house; Rs Rs 95,000 for Madhapur pump house; Rs 1 lakh for repair of Balichaturi pump house; again Rs 6. 25 lakh for repair of Birabarpur pump house on different dates.

Further, Rs 90,000 was spent for Balichaturi pump house. The records show that each pump house was repaired five to six times within a couple of years.

The audit also detected that no vouchers and records had been approved during review meetings by the panchayat authorities.

It was suspected that huge amounts of funds have been misappropriated. BDO Dibyajyoti Smrutiranjan Deo said action will be taken against the guilty as per the direction of the higher authorities.