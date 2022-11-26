Phulbani: Funds worth lakhs of rupees meant for development and uplift of primitive Kutia Kondh tribals are allegedly being misappropriated in Kandhamal district. Kutia Kondh Development Agency (KKDA) is based at Belghar to carry out various developmental activities to improve the livelihood prospects for these tribals. Projects, for which lakhs of rupees have been spent for the benefit of tribals, are allegedly marred by irregularities scuttling their purposes.

Hence, the living condition of most of the tribals has not improved till date, it was alleged. They are deprived of benefits due to rampant corruption. It was alleged that some NGOs, engineers and KKDA officials are embezzling funds.

Here is a case of irregularity in point. An information plaque has been set up near Tidipadar village in Gumma panchayat about an irrigation project. The area falls under KKDA. It was stated that Rs 5 lakh has been spent for building a check dam in 2021-22. In reality, no new check dam has been built at the place. Rather, there is an old check dam across a stream.

Villagers of Tidipadar, Guchaka, Deogaon and Belghar alleged that the old check dam has been whitewashed and the fund has been embezzled. Radhakant Majhi and Kamdev Majhi alleged that this is how KKDA officers, engineers and contractors loot the government funds while tribals are left to suffer without getting benefits. “The government really wants our development, but officials loot the funds,” lamented Dipabani Majhi.

Funds sanctioned for various projects are embezzled in this way, they alleged. “We still depend on selling minor forest produce and khali leaves. We have no other alternative livelihood,” they said. Asked about it, Benudhar Nayak, special officer of the KKDA said that the agency is working for the development of better livelihood for Kutia Kondhs. Building houses for them is not their work, he added. “An NGO was earlier engaged in some work, but after public allegations against it, it was driven out. The engineer can only say about the work of the check dam,” the KKDA special officer said.