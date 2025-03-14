Kendrapara: Residents of Charigharia village, located inside the Bhitarkanika National Park in Kendrapara district, are reportedly planning to intensify their agitation for adequate resettlement as their decade-old struggle over the same has yielded no results so far.

At present, over 70 households in the village, which falls under Rajnagar Forest Division, are living in a perpetual state of anxiety as they have been slapped with repeated eviction notices from the Forest department, while the district administration has started preparations for their eviction without making any resettlement arrangements, reports said.

They demand their rehabilitation in line with the relocation of Satabhaya villagers in the Rajnagar block to Bagapatia. The relocation of Satabhaya residents was necessitated due to coastal erosion. “We have been fighting for relocation to Bagapatia for over a decade now. However, a recent eviction notice has heightened our concerns.” Santosh Kumar Sarkar is a resident of Charigharia village.

Sarkar claimed that their ancestors had been living in the area long before Bhitarkanika was declared a national park. In the aftermath of the 1971 cyclone, four families settled down in the area, giving rise to the name ‘Charigharia Sahi. ’ At present, the number of households has grown to over 70.

The Central government declared Bhitarkanika a wildlife sanctuary in 1975 and upgraded it to a national park in 1998. According to villager Reshmi Das, life in Charigharia has become increasingly dangerous. “The Forest department has dug canals near the village, which have become breeding grounds for crocodiles.

Villagers and livestock frequently fall victim to crocodile and other wildlife attacks,” Das said. She said that despite living in a forest area, strict restrictions imposed by the Forest department have hindered their traditional livelihood activities, such as firewood collection.

While many villagers are willing to relocate, they expressed frustration over the administration’s alleged lack of urgency in facilitating the process. Sukumar Das, another villager, stated that the villagers are ready to shift immediately if the government includes them in the resettlement plan and provides land and financial assistance in Bagapatia.

He said the villagers have staged repeated protests and hunger strikes over the demand for fair resettlement. Meanwhile, the Tesildar, Amiya Kumar Swain, said that the process of relocating Charigharia residents to Bagapatia is under consideration.

“A total of 148 families have been identifi ed for relocation,” he said. Swain claimed that ‘some individuals’ are trying to claim multiple plots under the resettlement scheme.

