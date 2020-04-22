G. Udayagiri: Authorities of G. Udayagiri NAC in Kandhamal district have provided 45 personal protective equipment (PPE) kits to the sanitation workers working in the NAC.

NAC Swachh Bharat coordinator Kambunath Barik and public health inspector Suren Bisoi said that along with all the health workers, the sanitation workers were also given PPEs as they often visit suspected areas for cleaning and sanitisation.

“We decided to equip them with PPEs for their safety against the virus. Their work is very important for our society in the fight against COVID-19. PPE kits will give them a feeling of safety and they will be able to work confidently,” Barik added.

G. Udayagiri NAC has so far provided PPE to a total of 23 women and 22 male sanitation workers.